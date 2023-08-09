Expensify Inc. (EXFY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EXFY is 42.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of EXFY was 723.39K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

EXFY) stock’s latest price update

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -26.86 compared to its previous closing price of 5.92. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EXFY’s Market Performance

Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has experienced a -26.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.11% drop in the past month, and a -40.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.06% for EXFY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.33% for EXFY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -49.48% for the last 200 days.

EXFY Trading at -41.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares sank -42.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXFY fell by -27.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.09. In addition, Expensify Inc. saw -50.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXFY starting from McLaughlin Steven J., who purchase 74,946 shares at the price of $5.83 back on Aug 07. After this action, McLaughlin Steven J. now owns 5,766,972 shares of Expensify Inc., valued at $436,935 using the latest closing price.

McLaughlin Steven J., the 10% Owner of Expensify Inc., purchase 425,000 shares at $6.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that McLaughlin Steven J. is holding 5,692,026 shares at $2,558,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.99 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Expensify Inc. stands at -15.93. The total capital return value is set at -9.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.42. Equity return is now at value -26.30, with -12.00 for asset returns.

Based on Expensify Inc. (EXFY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.08. Total debt to assets is 32.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Expensify Inc. (EXFY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.