Examining the Volatility of WEC Energy Group Inc.’s (WEC) Stock

The stock of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has seen a -2.14% decrease in the past week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month, and a -7.72% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.78% for WEC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.79% for WEC’s stock, with a -5.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) Right Now?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is $98.60, which is $11.53 above the current market price. The public float for WEC is 315.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WEC on August 09, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

WEC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) has surged by 0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 87.49, but the company has seen a -2.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WEC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for WEC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WEC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $102 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WEC Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -2.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEC fell by -2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.12. In addition, WEC Energy Group Inc. saw -6.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEC starting from PAYNE ULICE JR, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $94.36 back on May 09. After this action, PAYNE ULICE JR now owns 21,503 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc., valued at $141,534 using the latest closing price.

PAYNE ULICE JR, the Director of WEC Energy Group Inc., sale 950 shares at $97.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that PAYNE ULICE JR is holding 21,375 shares at $92,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.81 for the present operating margin

+19.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for WEC Energy Group Inc. stands at +14.68. The total capital return value is set at 5.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.56. Equity return is now at value 11.70, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Based on WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.31. Total debt to assets is 40.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

To put it simply, WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.