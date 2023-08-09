Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Remitly Global Inc.’s (RELY) Stock

The stock of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has seen a 24.63% increase in the past week, with a 20.22% gain in the past month, and a 25.94% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.85% for RELY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.61% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 52.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RELY is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RELY is $25.29, which is $2.9 above than the current price. The public float for RELY is 165.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of RELY on August 09, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

RELY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) has plunged by -1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 23.01, but the company has seen a 24.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $28 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RELY Trading at 18.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.58%, as shares surge +19.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +24.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +119.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.05. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 98.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Hug Joshua, who sale 47,365 shares at the price of $20.11 back on Jul 24. After this action, Hug Joshua now owns 4,053,631 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $952,662 using the latest closing price.

Yoakum Rene, the EVP, Customer and Culture of Remitly Global Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $19.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Yoakum Rene is holding 22,927 shares at $295,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -13.80 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.