Evaluating the Impact of -0.42 Increase on Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) Stock

In the past week, LEVI stock has gone down by -4.89%, with a monthly gain of 8.60% and a quarterly surge of 1.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.78% for Levi Strauss & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.18% for LEVI’s stock, with a -7.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Right Now?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for LEVI is at 1.19. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for LEVI is $16.45, which is $2.06 above the current market price. The public float for LEVI is 91.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.55% of that float. The average trading volume for LEVI on August 09, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

LEVI) stock’s latest price update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)’s stock price has plunge by -0.42relation to previous closing price of 14.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.89% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/07/23 that Levi’s New Stretch Is Selling Directly to Consumers

Analysts’ Opinion of LEVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEVI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LEVI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEVI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17 based on the research report published on January 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEVI Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEVI fell by -4.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Levi Strauss & Co. saw -7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEVI starting from JAFFE SETH, who sale 2,938 shares at the price of $13.45 back on May 31. After this action, JAFFE SETH now owns 173,732 shares of Levi Strauss & Co., valued at $39,516 using the latest closing price.

Stirling Lisa, the Global Controller of Levi Strauss & Co., sale 5,017 shares at $18.04 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Stirling Lisa is holding 28,485 shares at $90,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.88 for the present operating margin

+57.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Levi Strauss & Co. stands at +9.22. The total capital return value is set at 16.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.37. Equity return is now at value 22.90, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), the company’s capital structure generated 109.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.34. Total debt to assets is 34.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.