EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.67 in relation to its previous close of 137.97. However, the company has experienced a -10.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) is above average at 128.32x. The 36-month beta value for NPO is also noteworthy at 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NPO is $146.67, which is $20.66 above than the current price. The public float for NPO is 20.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NPO on August 09, 2023 was 121.49K shares.

NPO’s Market Performance

NPO stock saw a decrease of -10.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -6.35% and a quarterly a decrease of 31.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.05% for NPO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NPO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NPO stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for NPO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NPO in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $68 based on the research report published on September 24, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

NPO Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -6.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NPO fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.09. In addition, EnPro Industries Inc. saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NPO starting from Vaillancourt Eric A., who purchase 790 shares at the price of $94.75 back on Mar 14. After this action, Vaillancourt Eric A. now owns 24,120 shares of EnPro Industries Inc., valued at $74,852 using the latest closing price.

Bower Steven R., the SVP, Controller and CAO of EnPro Industries Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $109.78 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Bower Steven R. is holding 3,440 shares at $263,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.60 for the present operating margin

+38.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for EnPro Industries Inc. stands at +0.61. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.30.

Based on EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO), the company’s capital structure generated 60.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.53. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.

Conclusion

In summary, EnPro Industries Inc. (NPO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.