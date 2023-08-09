Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) is 301.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ENFN is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is $10.86, which is $2.35 above the current market price. The public float for ENFN is 66.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% of that float. On August 09, 2023, ENFN’s average trading volume was 461.66K shares.

ENFN) stock's latest price update

The stock price of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE: ENFN) has plunged by -12.70 when compared to previous closing price of 10.00, but the company has seen a -18.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ENFN’s Market Performance

Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has seen a -18.18% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -21.91% decline in the past month and a -1.24% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for ENFN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.84% for ENFN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENFN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ENFN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENFN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ENFN Trading at -12.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -22.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENFN fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.76. In addition, Enfusion Inc. saw -9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENFN starting from Groman Dan, who sale 3,877 shares at the price of $11.31 back on Jul 17. After this action, Groman Dan now owns 108,841 shares of Enfusion Inc., valued at $43,849 using the latest closing price.

Hammoud Tarek, the 10% Owner of Enfusion Inc., sale 1,000,000 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 11, which means that Hammoud Tarek is holding 386 shares at $10,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.96 for the present operating margin

+68.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enfusion Inc. stands at -5.09. The total capital return value is set at -11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.42.

Based on Enfusion Inc. (ENFN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.71. Total debt to assets is 5.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.