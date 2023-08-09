electroCore Inc. (ECOR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for electroCore Inc. (ECOR) is $23.50, which is $17.46 above the current market price. The public float for ECOR is 3.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ECOR on August 09, 2023 was 28.21K shares.

ECOR) stock’s latest price update

electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.56 in comparison to its previous close of 5.01, however, the company has experienced a 32.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/13/22 that Delta, Virgin Galactic, KB Home, Taiwan Semiconductor: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ECOR’s Market Performance

ECOR’s stock has risen by 32.46% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.28% and a quarterly drop of -0.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.11% for electroCore Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.85% for ECOR’s stock, with a 25.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECOR stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ECOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ECOR in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $3.50 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

ECOR Trading at 32.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +19.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECOR rose by +32.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, electroCore Inc. saw 56.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECOR starting from Goldberger Daniel S, who purchase 50,991 shares at the price of $4.35 back on Aug 02. After this action, Goldberger Daniel S now owns 84,560 shares of electroCore Inc., valued at $221,811 using the latest closing price.

Goldberger Daniel S, the Chief Executive Officer of electroCore Inc., purchase 500 shares at $3.43 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Goldberger Daniel S is holding 33,569 shares at $1,715 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-266.22 for the present operating margin

+81.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for electroCore Inc. stands at -257.94. The total capital return value is set at -82.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.50. Equity return is now at value -114.70, with -84.70 for asset returns.

Based on electroCore Inc. (ECOR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.93. Total debt to assets is 2.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, electroCore Inc. (ECOR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.