Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) has plunged by -19.91 when compared to previous closing price of 1.14, but the company has seen a -48.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) is $4.79, The public float for ELBM is 35.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELBM on August 09, 2023 was 1.45M shares.

ELBM’s Market Performance

ELBM’s stock has seen a -48.12% decrease for the week, with a -7.04% drop in the past month and a -51.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.61% for Electra Battery Materials Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -30.13% for ELBM stock, with a simple moving average of -50.99% for the last 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.76%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -46.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3068. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corporation saw -45.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -10.00, with -6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.99. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Electra Battery Materials Corporation (ELBM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.