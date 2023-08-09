Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has seen a -16.13% decrease in the past week, with a -13.88% drop in the past month, and a -27.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.36% for DYN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.91% for DYN stock, with a simple moving average of -16.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.15.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) is $29.25, which is $20.64 above the current market price. The public float for DYN is 57.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DYN on August 09, 2023 was 513.86K shares.

DYN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) has decreased by -14.10 when compared to last closing price of 11.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DYN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for DYN by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for DYN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $27 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DYN Trading at -15.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.05%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DYN fell by -16.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.18. In addition, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. saw -14.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DYN starting from Scalzo Richard William, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.03 back on Jun 15. After this action, Scalzo Richard William now owns 43,482 shares of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., valued at $120,300 using the latest closing price.

Scalzo Richard William, the of Dyne Therapeutics Inc., sale 41,390 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Scalzo Richard William is holding 53,482 shares at $532,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DYN

The total capital return value is set at -50.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.79.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN), the company’s capital structure generated 12.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.78. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.