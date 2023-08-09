Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DEI is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DEI is $13.50, which is -$0.64 below the current market price. The public float for DEI is 162.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.88% of that float. The average trading volume for DEI on August 09, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

DEI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) has dropped by -2.32 compared to previous close of 14.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DEI’s Market Performance

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has seen a -1.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.46% gain in the past month and a 23.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for DEI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for DEI’s stock, with a 0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DEI Trading at 9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEI fell by -1.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Douglas Emmett Inc. saw -8.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEI starting from SIMON WILLIAM E JR, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.42 back on Jun 08. After this action, SIMON WILLIAM E JR now owns 91,000 shares of Douglas Emmett Inc., valued at $124,186 using the latest closing price.

SIMON WILLIAM E JR, the Director of Douglas Emmett Inc., purchase 13,200 shares at $18.73 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that SIMON WILLIAM E JR is holding 81,000 shares at $247,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.32 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Douglas Emmett Inc. stands at +9.68. The total capital return value is set at 2.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.26. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI), the company’s capital structure generated 204.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.13. Total debt to assets is 53.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.