DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH)’s stock price has plunge by -1.35relation to previous closing price of 8.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) Right Now?

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DRH is at 1.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DRH is $9.90, which is $2.08 above the current market price. The public float for DRH is 205.09M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.83% of that float. The average trading volume for DRH on August 09, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

DRH’s Market Performance

The stock of DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has seen a -4.42% decrease in the past week, with a -3.61% drop in the past month, and a -5.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for DRH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for DRH stock, with a simple moving average of -5.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DRH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $9 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DRH Trading at -0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRH fell by -4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.14. In addition, DiamondRock Hospitality Company saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRH starting from Brugger Mark W, who sale 24,310 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Feb 02. After this action, Brugger Mark W now owns 2,396,099 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Company, valued at $243,100 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+27.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stands at +10.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.94. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH), the company’s capital structure generated 81.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.92. Total debt to assets is 40.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.