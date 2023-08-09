Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) has increased by 73.12 when compared to last closing price of 2.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a 73.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DBTX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.19. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) is $15.50, which is $9.57 above the current market price. The public float for DBTX is 21.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DBTX on August 09, 2023 was 28.64K shares.

DBTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) has seen a 73.12% increase in the past week, with a 49.77% rise in the past month, and a 43.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.17% for DBTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 60.84% for DBTX’s stock, with a 43.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DBTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DBTX stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for DBTX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for DBTX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $2 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DBTX Trading at 32.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares surge +49.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBTX rose by +72.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.08. In addition, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. saw 135.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DBTX

The total capital return value is set at -55.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.86. Equity return is now at value -69.20, with -46.60 for asset returns.

Based on Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX), the company’s capital structure generated 17.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.66. Total debt to assets is 11.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.92.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Decibel Therapeutics Inc. (DBTX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.