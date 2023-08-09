Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 68.38. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/03/23 that Biofuel Stocks Are Sputtering. They Could Get a Jump Start.

Is It Worth Investing in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) Right Now?

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAR is 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAR is $90.33, which is $21.95 above the current price. The public float for DAR is 157.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAR on August 09, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

DAR’s Market Performance

The stock of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has seen a -0.45% decrease in the past week, with a 9.09% rise in the past month, and a 18.69% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for DAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for DAR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAR stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for DAR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DAR in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $80 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DAR Trading at 5.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAR fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.58. In addition, Darling Ingredients Inc. saw 9.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAR starting from STUEWE RANDALL C, who sale 70,000 shares at the price of $65.00 back on May 23. After this action, STUEWE RANDALL C now owns 740,363 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc., valued at $4,550,000 using the latest closing price.

Barden Larry, the Director of Darling Ingredients Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $63.74 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Barden Larry is holding 16,726 shares at $191,220 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.66 for the present operating margin

+17.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Darling Ingredients Inc. stands at +11.33. The total capital return value is set at 11.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.19. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 8.00 for asset returns.

Based on Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR), the company’s capital structure generated 93.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.42. Total debt to assets is 38.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.