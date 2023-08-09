Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)’s stock price has decreased by -9.20 compared to its previous closing price of 2.50. However, the company has seen a -7.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) by analysts is $5.30, which is $3.03 above the current market price. The public float for DNMR is 90.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.88% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of DNMR was 904.74K shares.

DNMR’s Market Performance

The stock of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has seen a -7.72% decrease in the past week, with a -20.07% drop in the past month, and a -28.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.81% for DNMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.17% for DNMR’s stock, with a -13.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNMR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DNMR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DNMR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNMR Trading at -17.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -20.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNMR fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Danimer Scientific Inc. saw 26.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNMR starting from Tuten Scott, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $2.74 back on Jun 20. After this action, Tuten Scott now owns 346,478 shares of Danimer Scientific Inc., valued at $27,390 using the latest closing price.

Tuten Scott, the Chief Marketing Officer of Danimer Scientific Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $3.38 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Tuten Scott is holding 356,478 shares at $33,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-232.89 for the present operating margin

-34.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danimer Scientific Inc. stands at -337.78. The total capital return value is set at -16.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.46. Equity return is now at value -47.60, with -25.20 for asset returns.

Based on Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.39. Total debt to assets is 42.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To sum up, Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.