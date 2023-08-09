Crane NXT Co. (CXT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Crane NXT Co. (NYSE: CXT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.48.

The public float for CXT is 48.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CXT was 430.15K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crane NXT Co. (NYSE: CXT) has jumped by 8.84 compared to previous close of 57.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CXT’s Market Performance

Crane NXT Co. (CXT) has experienced a 5.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month, and a 27.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.44% for CXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.52% for CXT’s stock, with a 41.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CXT stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for CXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CXT in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $70 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CXT Trading at 11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +8.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXT rose by +5.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +82.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.88. In addition, Crane NXT Co. saw 79.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXT starting from MITCHELL MAX H, who sale 37,495 shares at the price of $50.16 back on May 15. After this action, MITCHELL MAX H now owns 322,628 shares of Crane NXT Co., valued at $1,880,749 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXT

Equity return is now at value 21.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crane NXT Co. (CXT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.