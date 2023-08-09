Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CMT is 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CMT is $26.00, which is $1.08 above the current price. The public float for CMT is 7.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CMT on August 09, 2023 was 73.44K shares.

CMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) has jumped by 11.00 compared to previous close of 22.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CMT’s Market Performance

CMT’s stock has risen by 2.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.91% and a quarterly rise of 30.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Core Molding Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.27% for CMT’s stock, with a 50.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMT stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for CMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMT in the upcoming period, according to Singular Research is $20 based on the research report published on November 11, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

CMT Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares surge +9.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMT rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +183.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.34. In addition, Core Molding Technologies Inc. saw 91.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMT starting from Jauchius Matthew, who sale 14,254 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Jun 29. After this action, Jauchius Matthew now owns 52,771 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc., valued at $312,843 using the latest closing price.

Zimmer John P, the EVP, Treasurer, Secretary, CFO of Core Molding Technologies Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $20.42 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27, which means that Zimmer John P is holding 221,720 shares at $51,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.66 for the present operating margin

+13.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Core Molding Technologies Inc. stands at +3.19. The total capital return value is set at 12.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.97.

Based on Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT), the company’s capital structure generated 26.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.18. Total debt to assets is 15.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.