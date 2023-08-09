Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) is above average at 33.15x. The 36-month beta value for CTG is also noteworthy at 0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTG is $10.13, which is -$0.09 below than the current price. The public float for CTG is 14.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.22% of that float. The average trading volume of CTG on August 09, 2023 was 21.37K shares.

CTG) stock’s latest price update

Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 27.63 in relation to its previous close of 8.00. However, the company has experienced a 29.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTG’s Market Performance

Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) has seen a 29.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 38.53% gain in the past month and a 64.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for CTG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.77% for CTG’s stock, with a 40.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTG stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for CTG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTG in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $9 based on the research report published on June 15, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

CTG Trading at 36.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.69% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +39.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTG rose by +29.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.89. In addition, Computer Task Group Incorporated saw 35.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.41 for the present operating margin

+24.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Computer Task Group Incorporated stands at +2.03. The total capital return value is set at 9.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.78. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.77. Total debt to assets is 10.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.