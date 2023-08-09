Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COGT is 1.70. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for COGT is 68.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COGT on August 09, 2023 was 710.83K shares.

COGT) stock’s latest price update

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.62 in relation to its previous close of 11.03. However, the company has experienced a -11.02% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

COGT’s Market Performance

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has seen a -11.02% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.43% decline in the past month and a 0.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.19% for COGT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.92% for COGT stock, with a simple moving average of -2.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COGT stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for COGT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COGT in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $20 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COGT Trading at -2.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.72%, as shares sank -4.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COGT fell by -11.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.33. In addition, Cogent Biosciences Inc. saw 2.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COGT starting from Fairmount Funds Management LLC, who purchase 800,000 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Jun 09. After this action, Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,272,124 shares of Cogent Biosciences Inc., valued at $9,600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COGT

Equity return is now at value -72.00, with -47.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.