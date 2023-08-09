CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF)’s stock price has plunge by -1.53relation to previous closing price of 80.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/09/22 that Europe’s Natural-Gas Problem Feeds North America’s Fertilizer Boom. How Long Will It Last?

Is It Worth Investing in CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) Right Now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CF is 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CF is $85.58, which is $5.53 above the current price. The public float for CF is 192.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CF on August 09, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

CF’s Market Performance

CF’s stock has seen a -2.49% decrease for the week, with a 13.07% rise in the past month and a 17.28% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for CF Industries Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.82% for CF’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CF stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CF in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CF Trading at 9.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CF fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.94. In addition, CF Industries Holdings Inc. saw -6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CF starting from Barnard Douglas C, who sale 9,700 shares at the price of $80.37 back on Aug 07. After this action, Barnard Douglas C now owns 15,089 shares of CF Industries Holdings Inc., valued at $779,581 using the latest closing price.

Frost Bert A, the Sr VP Sales Mkt Dev Supply Chn of CF Industries Holdings Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $60.99 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Frost Bert A is holding 47,539 shares at $914,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CF

Equity return is now at value 46.00, with 17.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.