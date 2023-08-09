Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH)’s stock price has increased by 0.10 compared to its previous closing price of 143.22. However, the company has seen a 0.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/01/22 that PepsiCo Buys Stake in Fitness Energy Drink Company Celsius. Here’s What Wall Street Thinks.

Is It Worth Investing in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) by analysts is $159.11, which is $11.84 above the current market price. The public float for CELH is 45.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.23% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CELH was 1.32M shares.

CELH’s Market Performance

The stock of Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has seen a 0.65% increase in the past week, with a -4.12% drop in the past month, and a 34.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for CELH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for CELH’s stock, with a 30.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CELH Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CELH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares sank -1.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CELH rose by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +69.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.43. In addition, Celsius Holdings Inc. saw 37.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CELH starting from Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly, who sale 350,976 shares at the price of $142.46 back on Jun 14. After this action, Chau Hoi Shuen Solina Holly now owns 7,980,323 shares of Celsius Holdings Inc., valued at $50,000,041 using the latest closing price.

Levy Caroline S, the Director of Celsius Holdings Inc., sale 2,200 shares at $134.51 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Levy Caroline S is holding 17,605 shares at $295,922 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CELH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.14 for the present operating margin

+41.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celsius Holdings Inc. stands at -28.65. The total capital return value is set at -29.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -162.70, with -16.30 for asset returns.

Based on Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.14. Total debt to assets is 0.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.