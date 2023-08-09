CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CECO is 1.30. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CECO is $20.60, which is $5.44 above the current price. The public float for CECO is 28.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CECO on August 09, 2023 was 333.89K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CECO) stock’s latest price update

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECO)’s stock price has soared by 24.02 in relation to previous closing price of 11.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CECO’s Market Performance

CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has experienced a 21.03% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.57% rise in the past month, and a 20.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.37% for CECO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.12% for CECO’s stock, with a 13.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CECO Trading at 15.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares surge +13.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CECO rose by +21.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.62. In addition, CECO Environmental Corp. saw 24.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CECO starting from Gohr Paul M, who sale 11,880 shares at the price of $14.41 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gohr Paul M now owns 49,203 shares of CECO Environmental Corp., valued at $171,191 using the latest closing price.

Liner David B, the Director of CECO Environmental Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $13.62 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Liner David B is holding 118,080 shares at $40,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.61 for the present operating margin

+28.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CECO Environmental Corp. stands at +4.12. The total capital return value is set at 8.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.77. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO), the company’s capital structure generated 57.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 24.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CECO Environmental Corp. (CECO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.