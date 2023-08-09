Castellum Inc. (CTM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTM is 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTM is $1.40, which is $1.05 above the current price. The public float for CTM is 17.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTM on August 09, 2023 was 293.67K shares.

CTM) stock’s latest price update

Castellum Inc. (AMEX: CTM)’s stock price has plunge by -8.81relation to previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.71% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CTM’s Market Performance

CTM’s stock has fallen by -22.71% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.31% and a quarterly drop of -63.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.99% for Castellum Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.88% for CTM stock, with a simple moving average of -61.56% for the last 200 days.

CTM Trading at -32.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM fell by -22.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4397. In addition, Castellum Inc. saw -72.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from Fuller Mark C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jun 13. After this action, Fuller Mark C now owns 7,663,659 shares of Castellum Inc., valued at $650 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT JAY O, the of Castellum Inc., purchase 18,400 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that WRIGHT JAY O is holding 9,410,712 shares at $19,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.30 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc. stands at -35.33. The total capital return value is set at -34.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.53. Equity return is now at value -93.60, with -51.30 for asset returns.

Based on Castellum Inc. (CTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Castellum Inc. (CTM) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.