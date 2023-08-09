Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, CNQ stock has gone up by 0.10%, with a monthly gain of 8.82% and a quarterly surge of 6.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Canadian Natural Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.40% for CNQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Right Now?

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.99x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) by analysts is $67.52, which is $5.4 above the current market price. The public float for CNQ is 1.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CNQ was 1.86M shares.

CNQ) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ)’s stock price has soared by 0.63 in relation to previous closing price of 60.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/03/22 that 5 Stocks for $150 Oil

CNQ Trading at 7.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNQ rose by +0.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.17. In addition, Canadian Natural Resources Limited saw 9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.90 for the present operating margin

+37.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Natural Resources Limited stands at +25.86. The total capital return value is set at 28.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.33. Equity return is now at value 19.80, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ), the company’s capital structure generated 34.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.38. Total debt to assets is 17.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.