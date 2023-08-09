Cadence Bank (CADE) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.03. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cadence Bank (CADE) by analysts is $25.79, which is -$0.26 below the current market price. The public float for CADE is 155.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.36% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of CADE was 1.55M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CADE) stock’s latest price update

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.39 compared to its previous closing price of 25.82. However, the company has seen a 2.88% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CADE’s Market Performance

Cadence Bank (CADE) has seen a 2.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.44% gain in the past month and a 39.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for CADE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.61% for CADE stock, with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $21 based on the research report published on March 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CADE Trading at 21.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.76%, as shares surge +27.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE rose by +2.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.53. In addition, Cadence Bank saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bank stands at +22.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.50. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Bank (CADE), the company’s capital structure generated 108.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.13. Total debt to assets is 9.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cadence Bank (CADE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.