BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD)’s stock price has dropped by -12.94 in relation to previous closing price of 0.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -19.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/20/23 that BuzzFeed News Is Shutting Down, and Vice World News Could Be Next

Is It Worth Investing in BuzzFeed Inc. (NASDAQ: BZFD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BZFD is at 3.06. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZFD is $1.75, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for BZFD is 68.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.20% of that float. The average trading volume for BZFD on August 09, 2023 was 836.35K shares.

BZFD’s Market Performance

The stock of BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has seen a -19.48% decrease in the past week, with a -15.72% drop in the past month, and a -9.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.12% for BZFD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.35% for BZFD’s stock, with a -51.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZFD stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for BZFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BZFD in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on November 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BZFD Trading at -15.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -14.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZFD fell by -18.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6176. In addition, BuzzFeed Inc. saw -25.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BZFD starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of BuzzFeed Inc., valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of BuzzFeed Inc., sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BZFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.66 for the present operating margin

+33.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for BuzzFeed Inc. stands at -46.02. The total capital return value is set at -12.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.92. Equity return is now at value -80.30, with -34.10 for asset returns.

Based on BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD), the company’s capital structure generated 122.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.13. Total debt to assets is 40.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BuzzFeed Inc. (BZFD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.