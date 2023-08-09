Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.04 in comparison to its previous close of 15.15, however, the company has experienced a 35.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) by analysts is $21.42, which is $40.75 above the current market price. The public float for BHG is 6.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.32% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BHG was 262.87K shares.

BHG’s Market Performance

BHG’s stock has seen a 35.33% increase for the week, with a 36.92% rise in the past month and a 29.26% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.60% for Bright Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.59% for BHG’s stock, with a -55.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BHG Trading at 45.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.64%, as shares surge +26.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG rose by +35.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.34. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -66.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Scherman Jeffrey J, who sale 5,836 shares at the price of $0.37 back on May 10. After this action, Scherman Jeffrey J now owns 79,420 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $2,159 using the latest closing price.

Mikan George Lawrence III, the CEO & President of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 394,896 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Mikan George Lawrence III is holding 210,318 shares at $157,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.