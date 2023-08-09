Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has seen a -13.08% decrease in the past week, with a 11.88% gain in the past month, and a -29.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.03% for BRDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.72% for BRDS’s stock, with a -51.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BRDS is also noteworthy at 2.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRDS is $10.00, which is $165.24 above than the current price. The public float for BRDS is 8.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.38% of that float. The average trading volume of BRDS on August 09, 2023 was 243.75K shares.

BRDS) stock’s latest price update

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS)’s stock price has plunge by -9.24relation to previous closing price of 2.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRDS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRDS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BRDS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRDS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on January 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BRDS Trading at 0.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDS fell by -13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.41. In addition, Bird Global Inc. saw -49.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRDS starting from VanderZanden Travis, who purchase 45,000 shares at the price of $2.85 back on May 19. After this action, VanderZanden Travis now owns 25,178,128 shares of Bird Global Inc., valued at $128,250 using the latest closing price.

Bitove John Ivan, the Director of Bird Global Inc., purchase 35,000 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Bitove John Ivan is holding 4,337,392 shares at $93,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104.44 for the present operating margin

+13.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bird Global Inc. stands at -146.63. The total capital return value is set at -111.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -186.66.

Based on Bird Global Inc. (BRDS), the company’s capital structure generated 330.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.76. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 229.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.