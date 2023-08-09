Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) by analysts is $74.33, which is $11.53 above the current market price. The public float for BERY is 118.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.78% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of BERY was 1.30M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BERY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Berry Global Group Inc. (NYSE: BERY) has dropped by -2.90 compared to previous close of 63.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/17/23 that Dow and 5 Other Stocks to Play the Future of Plastic

BERY’s Market Performance

Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has experienced a -4.99% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.32% drop in the past month, and a 4.78% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for BERY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.88% for BERY’s stock, with a 3.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BERY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BERY stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BERY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BERY in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $73 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BERY Trading at -3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BERY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BERY fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.17. In addition, Berry Global Group Inc. saw 1.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BERY starting from Greene Jason K., who sale 520 shares at the price of $68.01 back on Jul 25. After this action, Greene Jason K. now owns 250 shares of Berry Global Group Inc., valued at $35,365 using the latest closing price.

Hill Michael Edward, the President of Berry Global Group Inc., sale 28,369 shares at $66.57 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Hill Michael Edward is holding 0 shares at $1,888,524 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BERY

Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.