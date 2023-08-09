Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) has surged by 20.34 when compared to previous closing price of 48.00, but the company has seen a 25.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.53. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Azenta Inc. (AZTA) by analysts is $54.00, which is -$6.01 below the current market price. The public float for AZTA is 63.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.76% of that float. On August 09, 2023, the average trading volume of AZTA was 1.09M shares.

AZTA’s Market Performance

AZTA stock saw an increase of 25.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.23% and a quarterly increase of 28.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.31% for Azenta Inc. (AZTA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.72% for AZTA stock, with a simple moving average of 19.45% for the last 200 days.

AZTA Trading at 26.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZTA rose by +25.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.74. In addition, Azenta Inc. saw -0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZTA starting from MARTIN JOSEPH R, who sale 2,400 shares at the price of $43.07 back on Jun 06. After this action, MARTIN JOSEPH R now owns 85,175 shares of Azenta Inc., valued at $103,368 using the latest closing price.

McManus Matthew, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer of Azenta Inc., purchase 8,625 shares at $58.15 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that McManus Matthew is holding 29,467 shares at $501,544 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.32 for the present operating margin

+41.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azenta Inc. stands at -2.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.47. Equity return is now at value -1.50, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Azenta Inc. (AZTA), the company’s capital structure generated 1.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.65. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Azenta Inc. (AZTA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.