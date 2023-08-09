Axon Enterprise Inc.’s (AXON) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AXON stock has gone up by 15.43%, with a monthly gain of 5.07% and a quarterly plunge of -9.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Axon Enterprise Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.44% for AXON’s stock, with a 7.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) Right Now?

Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AXON is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AXON is $236.70, which is $33.41 above the current market price. The public float for AXON is 69.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume for AXON on August 09, 2023 was 857.66K shares.

AXON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON) has surged by 16.94 when compared to previous closing price of 175.73, but the company has seen a 15.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/10/23 that Taser Maker Axon Is the S&P 500’s Steepest Decliner. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXON stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AXON by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXON in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $236 based on the research report published on July 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXON Trading at 7.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXON rose by +15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $184.91. In addition, Axon Enterprise Inc. saw 23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXON starting from Isner Joshua, who sale 26,883 shares at the price of $193.10 back on Jul 03. After this action, Isner Joshua now owns 290,965 shares of Axon Enterprise Inc., valued at $5,191,179 using the latest closing price.

Kunins Jeffrey C, the CPO & CTO of Axon Enterprise Inc., sale 22,900 shares at $193.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kunins Jeffrey C is holding 241,076 shares at $4,422,512 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.84 for the present operating margin

+61.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axon Enterprise Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.66. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.92. Total debt to assets is 24.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.