Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sysco Corporation’s (SYY) Stock

The stock of Sysco Corporation (SYY) has seen a -4.00% decrease in the past week, with a -1.30% drop in the past month, and a -3.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.59% for SYY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for SYY stock, with a simple moving average of -5.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Right Now?

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SYY is at 1.10. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for SYY is $85.25, which is $11.74 above the current market price. The public float for SYY is 502.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for SYY on August 09, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

SYY) stock’s latest price update

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY)’s stock price has decreased by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 74.17. However, the company has seen a -4.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Sysco Hires Kenny Cheung as Finance Chief

Analysts’ Opinion of SYY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SYY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $90 based on the research report published on March 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYY Trading at -0.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -1.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYY fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.63. In addition, Sysco Corporation saw -4.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYY starting from Talton Sheila, who sale 2,469 shares at the price of $77.24 back on Feb 02. After this action, Talton Sheila now owns 11,877 shares of Sysco Corporation, valued at $190,696 using the latest closing price.

Bertrand Greg D, the EVP of Sysco Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $85.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Bertrand Greg D is holding 40,931 shares at $1,020,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.23 for the present operating margin

+18.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sysco Corporation stands at +2.32. Equity return is now at value 103.10, with 6.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sysco Corporation (SYY) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.