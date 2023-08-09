Assessing the Risk and Potential of Sunshine Biopharma Inc.’s (SBFM) Stock

In the past week, SBFM stock has gone up by 5.96%, with a monthly gain of 6.75% and a quarterly surge of 5.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.79% for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.20% for SBFM’s stock, with a -27.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SBFM is -0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) is $2.60, The public float for SBFM is 18.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. On August 09, 2023, SBFM’s average trading volume was 1.37M shares.

SBFM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) has jumped by 8.12 compared to previous close of 0.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBFM Trading at 0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBFM rose by +5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4912. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. saw -17.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBFM starting from Sebaaly Camille, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Nov 30. After this action, Sebaaly Camille now owns 174,465 shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc., valued at $22,905 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.60 for the present operating margin

+38.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunshine Biopharma Inc. stands at -615.44. Equity return is now at value -88.30, with -78.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.