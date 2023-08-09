Assessing the Risk and Potential of Kornit Digital Ltd.’s (KRNT) Stock

The stock of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has seen a -22.62% decrease in the past week, with a -21.04% drop in the past month, and a 26.22% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.00% for KRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.08% for KRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -4.78% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for KRNT is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRNT is $29.67, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for KRNT is 50.07M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for KRNT on August 09, 2023 was 348.64K shares.

KRNT stock's latest price update

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT)’s stock price has decreased by -18.50 compared to its previous closing price of 28.00. However, the company has seen a -22.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for KRNT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KRNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $28 based on the research report published on February 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KRNT Trading at -20.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -19.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRNT fell by -21.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.39. In addition, Kornit Digital Ltd. saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.10 for the present operating margin

+29.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kornit Digital Ltd. stands at -31.75. The total capital return value is set at -10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.63. Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.91. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.