Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

The price-to-earnings ratio for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is above average at 31.58x. The 36-month beta value for USFD is also noteworthy at 1.50. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for USFD is $49.24, which is $6.9 above than the current price. The public float for USFD is 232.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.17% of that float. The average trading volume of USFD on August 09, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.33 in comparison to its previous close of 42.24, however, the company has experienced a -2.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

USFD’s Market Performance

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has experienced a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.34% drop in the past month, and a 9.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for USFD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for USFD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $54 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

USFD Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -4.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -2.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.25. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp. saw 23.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Guberman Steven, who sale 2,735 shares at the price of $36.54 back on Mar 30. After this action, Guberman Steven now owns 94,579 shares of US Foods Holding Corp., valued at $99,937 using the latest closing price.

Iacobucci Andrew E., the of US Foods Holding Corp., sale 2,278 shares at $36.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 30, which means that Iacobucci Andrew E. is holding 185,244 shares at $83,238 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.06 for the present operating margin

+16.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp. stands at +0.78. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.80. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 118.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.16. Total debt to assets is 41.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

In summary, US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.