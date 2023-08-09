Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE)

The 36-month beta value for SNCE is also noteworthy at 1.25.

The average price estimated by analysts for SNCE is $1.88, which is $1.43 above than the current price. The public float for SNCE is 90.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of SNCE on August 09, 2023 was 445.75K shares.

SNCE stock's latest price update

The stock price of Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) has jumped by 40.65 compared to previous close of 0.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNCE’s Market Performance

SNCE’s stock has risen by 29.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 60.50% and a quarterly rise of 35.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.29% for Science 37 Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.94% for SNCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.43% for the last 200 days.

SNCE Trading at 49.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.37%, as shares surge +19.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCE fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2608. In addition, Science 37 Holdings Inc. saw -8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCE starting from Pellizzari Christine A, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Nov 17. After this action, Pellizzari Christine A now owns 5,000 shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc., valued at $4,032 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCE

Equity return is now at value -94.50, with -76.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.