Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH)

The price-to-earnings ratio for PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) is above average at 161.53x. The 36-month beta value for PSQH is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PSQH is 17.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on August 09, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH)’s stock price has soared by 9.30 in relation to previous closing price of 10.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PSQH’s Market Performance

PSQH’s stock has fallen by -8.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.13% and a quarterly rise of 14.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.03% for PSQ Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.87% for PSQH’s stock, with a 12.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PSQH Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.27%, as shares surge +14.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -8.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.42. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc. saw 17.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In summary, PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.