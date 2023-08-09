Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) is above average at 13.30x. The 36-month beta value for MHUA is also noteworthy at 0.45.

The public float for MHUA is 8.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of MHUA on August 09, 2023 was 96.57K shares.

MHUA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA) has increased by 15.64 when compared to last closing price of 3.07.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/22 that Meihua Stock Takes Off in Rare U.S. IPO of Chinese Company

MHUA’s Market Performance

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has experienced a 9.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 50.42% rise in the past month, and a 10.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.86% for MHUA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.42% for MHUA’s stock, with a -59.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MHUA Trading at 27.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MHUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.07%, as shares surge +49.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MHUA rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -57.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MHUA

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (MHUA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.