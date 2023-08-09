Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of First Solar Inc. (FSLR)

The price-to-earnings ratio for First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is above average at 140.04x. The 36-month beta value for FSLR is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FSLR is 101.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume of FSLR on August 09, 2023 was 2.34M shares.

FSLR) stock’s latest price update

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.91 compared to its previous closing price of 196.10. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/23 that The U.S. Clean-Energy Company That Hit the Subsidies Jackpot

FSLR’s Market Performance

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has seen a 4.88% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.46% gain in the past month and a 14.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.28% for FSLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.51% for FSLR’s stock, with a 12.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FSLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FSLR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for FSLR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FSLR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $283 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FSLR Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FSLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FSLR rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.19. In addition, First Solar Inc. saw 36.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FSLR starting from KENNEDY R CRAIG, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $192.92 back on Aug 07. After this action, KENNEDY R CRAIG now owns 16,600 shares of First Solar Inc., valued at $289,380 using the latest closing price.

Bradley Alexander R., the Chief Financial Officer of First Solar Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $194.36 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Bradley Alexander R. is holding 40,919 shares at $1,068,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FSLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.77 for the present operating margin

+4.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for First Solar Inc. stands at -1.69. The total capital return value is set at -2.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.71. Equity return is now at value 2.70, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on First Solar Inc. (FSLR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 2.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In summary, First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.