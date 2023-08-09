Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) is above average at 70.38x. The 36-month beta value for CDNS is also noteworthy at 1.04.

The average price estimated by analysts for CDNS is $263.09, which is $32.96 above than the current price. The public float for CDNS is 270.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CDNS on August 09, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

CDNS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) has dropped by -1.51 compared to previous close of 232.44. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 02/13/23 that Why Fidelity National Stock Is the Market’s Worst Performer

CDNS’s Market Performance

CDNS’s stock has fallen by -2.01% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.34% and a quarterly rise of 11.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.33% for Cadence Design Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for CDNS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDNS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CDNS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CDNS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $300 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CDNS Trading at -1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares sank -1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS fell by -2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $236.18. In addition, Cadence Design Systems Inc. saw 42.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNS starting from ZAMAN ANEEL, who sale 271 shares at the price of $227.85 back on Aug 03. After this action, ZAMAN ANEEL now owns 68,471 shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc., valued at $61,747 using the latest closing price.

Cunningham Paul, the Sr. Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $231.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Cunningham Paul is holding 93,124 shares at $231,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNS

Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Cadence Design Systems Inc. (CDNS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.