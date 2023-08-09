An In-Depth Look at Best Buy Co. Inc.’s (BBY) Stock Performance

In the past week, BBY stock has gone down by -4.36%, with a monthly decline of -0.90% and a quarterly surge of 9.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for Best Buy Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.02% for BBY’s stock, with a 1.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) is above average at 13.38x. The 36-month beta value for BBY is also noteworthy at 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 22 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for BBY is $80.10, which is $0.19 above than the current price. The public float for BBY is 193.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.04% of that float. The average trading volume of BBY on August 09, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

BBY) stock’s latest price update

Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE: BBY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.14 compared to its previous closing price of 80.07. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/25/23 that Best Buy Stock Jumps After Earnings Beat

Analysts’ Opinion of BBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBY stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBY in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $83 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBY Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares sank -3.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBY fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.34. In addition, Best Buy Co. Inc. saw -1.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBY starting from SCHULZE RICHARD M, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $85.24 back on Jul 25. After this action, SCHULZE RICHARD M now owns 349,448 shares of Best Buy Co. Inc., valued at $8,524,334 using the latest closing price.

Scarlett Kathleen, the SEVP, HR, Corp Affair & Canada of Best Buy Co. Inc., sale 34,191 shares at $81.30 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Scarlett Kathleen is holding 65,039 shares at $2,779,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.17 for the present operating margin

+21.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. stands at +3.06. The total capital return value is set at 28.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 46.10, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY), the company’s capital structure generated 142.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.73. Total debt to assets is 25.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.42 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.