Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock Faces 3.95% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has gone up by 7.93% for the week, with a 15.18% rise in the past month and a 11.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.65% for AMPY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.59% for AMPY’s stock, with a 2.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) is above average at 0.69x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) is $11.00, which is $3.11 above the current market price. The public float for AMPY is 38.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMPY on August 09, 2023 was 449.30K shares.

AMPY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) has surged by 3.82 when compared to previous closing price of 7.60, but the company has seen a 7.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/05/21 that California Oil Spill Came From Pipeline Dragged Over 100 Feet

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPY stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AMPY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMPY in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $12 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AMPY Trading at 14.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +16.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPY rose by +9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.13. In addition, Amplify Energy Corp. saw -10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPY starting from Dulany Eric Edward, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $6.45 back on Jun 23. After this action, Dulany Eric Edward now owns 10,643 shares of Amplify Energy Corp., valued at $19,350 using the latest closing price.

Willsher Martyn, the PRESIDENT, CEO of Amplify Energy Corp., sale 26,599 shares at $6.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Willsher Martyn is holding 120,438 shares at $182,216 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.11 for the present operating margin

+58.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amplify Energy Corp. stands at +12.03. The total capital return value is set at 111.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.