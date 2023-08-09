ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADMA is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADMA is $5.13, which is $0.98 above the current price. The public float for ADMA is 199.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMA on August 09, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

ADMA) stock’s latest price update

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 4.14. However, the company has seen a -0.24% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ADMA’s Market Performance

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has experienced a -0.24% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.20% rise in the past month, and a 18.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ADMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.24% for ADMA’s stock, with a 18.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADMA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADMA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADMA by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ADMA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $5 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADMA Trading at 7.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMA fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.85. In addition, ADMA Biologics Inc. saw 6.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADMA starting from Grossman Adam S, who purchase 14,983 shares at the price of $2.86 back on Dec 09. After this action, Grossman Adam S now owns 2,203,708 shares of ADMA Biologics Inc., valued at $42,851 using the latest closing price.

Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc., purchase 14,982 shares at $2.86 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Grossman Adam S is holding 1,143,426 shares at $42,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.69 for the present operating margin

+22.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for ADMA Biologics Inc. stands at -42.77. The total capital return value is set at -14.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.01. Equity return is now at value -37.20, with -14.80 for asset returns.

Based on ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA), the company’s capital structure generated 101.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.40. Total debt to assets is 44.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.