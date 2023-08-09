Adeia Inc. (ADEA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA) is 9.34x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADEA is 1.81. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Adeia Inc. (ADEA) is $15.67, which is $5.64 above the current market price. The public float for ADEA is 104.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.63% of that float. On August 09, 2023, ADEA’s average trading volume was 601.39K shares.

ADEA) stock’s latest price update

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ: ADEA)’s stock price has dropped by -14.08 in relation to previous closing price of 11.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADEA’s Market Performance

ADEA’s stock has fallen by -17.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.40% and a quarterly rise of 38.22%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.27% for Adeia Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.65% for ADEA’s stock, with a 0.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADEA Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares sank -11.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADEA fell by -17.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.69. In addition, Adeia Inc. saw 5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ADEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.83 for the present operating margin

+73.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adeia Inc. stands at +31.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.05.

Based on Adeia Inc. (ADEA), the company’s capital structure generated 244.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.95. Total debt to assets is 60.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adeia Inc. (ADEA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.