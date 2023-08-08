What Recent Market Trends Mean for Freshpet Inc.’s (FRPT) Stock

In the past week, FRPT stock has gone up by 11.84%, with a monthly gain of 25.25% and a quarterly surge of 18.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.49% for Freshpet Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.53% for FRPT stock, with a simple moving average of 30.32% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for FRPT is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) is $77.79, which is -$4.48 below the current market price. The public float for FRPT is 46.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.95% of that float. On August 08, 2023, FRPT’s average trading volume was 601.16K shares.

FRPT) stock’s latest price update

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 11.54 in relation to its previous close of 73.74. However, the company has experienced a 11.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/24/23 that Jana Prepares for Proxy Fight at Freshpet

Analysts’ Opinion of FRPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRPT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FRPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FRPT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

FRPT Trading at 24.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 9.46% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.54%, as shares surge +22.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRPT rose by +11.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.57. In addition, Freshpet Inc. saw 55.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRPT starting from Walsh Cathal, who sale 6,277 shares at the price of $70.10 back on May 10. After this action, Walsh Cathal now owns 5,234 shares of Freshpet Inc., valued at $440,018 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.54 for the present operating margin

+28.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freshpet Inc. stands at -9.99. The total capital return value is set at -5.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.76. Equity return is now at value -6.60, with -5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Freshpet Inc. (FRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.55. Total debt to assets is 0.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.