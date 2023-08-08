Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.12 in comparison to its previous close of 43.45, however, the company has experienced a 2.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/05/23 that A Merger of Western Digital and Kioxia Makes Sense, This Analyst Says. Here’s Why.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) by analysts is $45.45, which is $2.76 above the current market price. The public float for WDC is 319.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.75% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of WDC was 3.85M shares.

WDC’s Market Performance

WDC’s stock has seen a 2.21% increase for the week, with a 15.48% rise in the past month and a 30.04% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for Western Digital Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.55% for WDC’s stock, with a 16.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WDC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WDC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WDC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WDC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $35 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WDC Trading at 10.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WDC rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.36. In addition, Western Digital Corporation saw 37.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WDC starting from Zamiska Gene M., who sale 2,169 shares at the price of $40.90 back on Sep 07. After this action, Zamiska Gene M. now owns 31,554 shares of Western Digital Corporation, valued at $88,712 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.87 for the present operating margin

+15.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Digital Corporation stands at -13.85. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.