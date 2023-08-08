Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VVOS is 2.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) is $1.95, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for VVOS is 18.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On August 08, 2023, VVOS’s average trading volume was 245.76K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) has decreased by -11.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.29. Despite this, the company has experienced a -10.31% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VVOS’s Market Performance

Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has experienced a -10.31% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -49.32% drop in the past month, and a -19.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.87% for VVOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.20% for VVOS stock, with a simple moving average of -55.24% for the last 200 days.

VVOS Trading at -36.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares sank -48.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVOS fell by -10.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3230. In addition, Vivos Therapeutics Inc. saw -35.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVOS starting from Huntsman Ronald Kirk, who purchase 14,000 shares at the price of $0.53 back on Jun 20. After this action, Huntsman Ronald Kirk now owns 86,521 shares of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., valued at $7,420 using the latest closing price.

Huntsman Ronald Kirk, the Chief Executive Officer of Vivos Therapeutics Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $0.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Huntsman Ronald Kirk is holding 72,521 shares at $8,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-156.21 for the present operating margin

+58.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivos Therapeutics Inc. stands at -148.81. Equity return is now at value -221.60, with -109.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (VVOS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.