Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.20 compared to its previous closing price of 7.64. However, the company has seen a -10.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) Right Now?

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) is $11.83, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for SEAT is 65.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SEAT on August 08, 2023 was 776.10K shares.

SEAT’s Market Performance

SEAT stock saw a decrease of -10.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.04% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.44% for SEAT stock, with a simple moving average of -9.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SEAT by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SEAT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.50 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SEAT Trading at -9.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares sank -11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAT fell by -10.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, Vivid Seats Inc. saw -2.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAT starting from Wagner Jonathan Miles, who sale 1,804 shares at the price of $8.25 back on Jul 20. After this action, Wagner Jonathan Miles now owns 66,602 shares of Vivid Seats Inc., valued at $14,883 using the latest closing price.

Bakal Riva, the Chief Strategy Officer of Vivid Seats Inc., sale 1,144 shares at $8.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Bakal Riva is holding 42,803 shares at $9,438 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.95 for the present operating margin

+75.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vivid Seats Inc. stands at +4.77. Equity return is now at value -9.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vivid Seats Inc. (SEAT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.