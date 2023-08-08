Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) by analysts is $129.54, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for VIPS is 476.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. On August 08, 2023, the average trading volume of VIPS was 4.82M shares.

VIPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) has increased by 0.06 when compared to last closing price of 17.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VIPS’s Market Performance

VIPS’s stock has fallen by -6.37% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.30% and a quarterly rise of 18.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Vipshop Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.95% for VIPS’s stock, with a 24.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $18 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VIPS Trading at 5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares surge +10.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -6.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +122.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.38. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Limited saw 29.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.31 for the present operating margin

+20.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Limited stands at +6.11. The total capital return value is set at 14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.52. Equity return is now at value 21.60, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.04. Total debt to assets is 5.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 87.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.