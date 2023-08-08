Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has gone up by 20.60% for the week, with a 35.63% rise in the past month and a 54.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.60% for VRTV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.08% for VRTV’s stock, with a 35.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is 7.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRTV is 2.19. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) is $158.00, which is -$11.0 below the current market price. The public float for VRTV is 12.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.91% of that float. On August 08, 2023, VRTV’s average trading volume was 100.22K shares.

VRTV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) has increased by 19.68 when compared to last closing price of 141.21.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 20.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRTV stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for VRTV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRTV in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $16 based on the research report published on March 06, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

VRTV Trading at 35.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.43% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +33.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTV rose by +20.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.21. In addition, Veritiv Corporation saw 38.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTV starting from Abbate Salvatore A, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $121.71 back on Mar 16. After this action, Abbate Salvatore A now owns 136,134 shares of Veritiv Corporation, valued at $608,564 using the latest closing price.

Adelman Dean A, the SVP and Chief HR Officer of Veritiv Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $144.81 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Adelman Dean A is holding 29,987 shares at $289,629 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.74 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Veritiv Corporation stands at +4.73. The total capital return value is set at 28.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.56. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 15.30 for asset returns.

Based on Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), the company’s capital structure generated 80.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.74. Total debt to assets is 27.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 2.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.