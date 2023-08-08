Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, UNCY stock has gone down by -15.90%, with a monthly decline of -24.89% and a quarterly plunge of -26.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.78% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.01% for UNCY’s stock, with a -12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) is $4.60, which is $3.62 above the current market price. The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on August 08, 2023 was 170.37K shares.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY)’s stock price has decreased by -15.90 compared to its previous closing price of 1.17. However, the company has seen a -15.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.83%, as shares sank -22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -15.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2007. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 82.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1898.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

To put it simply, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.